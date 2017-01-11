BancorpSouth, Inc. (BXS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Brean Capital

Brean Capital began coverage on shares of BancorpSouth, Inc. (NYSE:BXS) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BXS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut BancorpSouth from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded BancorpSouth from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancorpSouth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut BancorpSouth from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, RBC Capital Markets cut BancorpSouth from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.33.

BancorpSouth (NYSE:BXS) traded up 0.64% on Tuesday, reaching $31.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,234 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day moving average of $25.43. BancorpSouth has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $32.08.

BancorpSouth (NYSE:BXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm earned $185.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.14 million. BancorpSouth had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that BancorpSouth will post $1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. BancorpSouth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.65%.

In related news, insider William James Threadgill, Jr. sold 4,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $124,443.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXS. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BancorpSouth by 78.2% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BancorpSouth during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of BancorpSouth during the second quarter worth approximately $3,023,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BancorpSouth during the second quarter worth approximately $4,869,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of BancorpSouth during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BancorpSouth

BancorpSouth, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company, through its principal bank subsidiary, BancorpSouth Bank (the Bank), conducts commercial banking and financial services operations in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas and Illinois. The Company’s segments include Community Banking, Insurance Agencies, and General Corporate and Other.

