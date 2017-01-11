Baker Hughes Incorporated (BHI) Position Boosted by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes Incorporated (NYSE:BHI) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,245 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $9,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BHI. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 19.6% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock worth $27,759,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 9.6% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 335,257 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock worth $15,130,000 after buying an additional 29,410 shares during the last quarter. Levy Harkins & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 9.5% in the third quarter. Levy Harkins & Co. Inc. now owns 138,863 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock worth $7,008,000 after buying an additional 11,990 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 25.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 844,653 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock worth $38,119,000 after buying an additional 169,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 0.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 955,164 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock worth $43,107,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baker Hughes Incorporated (NYSE:BHI) traded up 0.85% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.91. 374,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $27.05 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.87. Baker Hughes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $68.59.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.29. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 30.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes Incorporated will post ($1.76) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BHI shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. RBC Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup Inc. raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.99.

In other Baker Hughes news, VP Belgacem Chariag sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $871,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,453.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory D. Brenneman bought 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.84 per share, for a total transaction of $5,001,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 89,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,767. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Incorporated is engaged in the oilfield services industry. The Company is a supplier of oilfield services, products, technology and systems used in the oil and natural gas industry around the world. The Company also provides industrial products and services for other businesses, including downstream chemicals, and process and pipeline services.

