Aviva plc (AV) Price Target Raised to GBX 553

Aviva plc (LON:AV) had its price objective boosted by J P Morgan Chase & Co from GBX 506 ($6.15) to GBX 553 ($6.73) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities Ltd cut Aviva plc to an add rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Group raised their price objective on Aviva plc from GBX 501 ($6.09) to GBX 525 ($6.38) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a buy rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.59) price objective on shares of Aviva plc in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays PLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.26) target price on shares of Aviva plc in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Aviva plc from GBX 435 ($5.29) to GBX 465 ($5.65) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aviva plc presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 524.61 ($6.38).

Aviva plc (LON:AV) opened at 482.90 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 19.56 billion. Aviva plc has a 52-week low of GBX 290.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 499.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 471.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 434.01.

Aviva plc Company Profile

Aviva plc is the holding company of the Aviva Group. The Company provides customers with long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. The Company’s segments include UK & Ireland; France; Poland; Italy, Spain and Other; Canada; Asia, and Aviva Investors.

