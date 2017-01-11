Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by equities researchers at FinnCap in a research report issued on Monday. They presently have a GBX 200 ($2.43) target price on the stock. FinnCap’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 172.11% from the company’s current price.

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT) opened at 73.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 78.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 89.82. The company’s market cap is GBX 47.88 million. Avacta Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 69.00 and a one year high of GBX 133.00.

WARNING: This article was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/avacta-group-plc-avct-rating-reiterated-by-finncap/1147284.html.

In other Avacta Group Plc news, insider Mike Owen purchased 7,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £6,986.70 ($8,496.53).

Avacta Group Plc Company Profile

Avacta Group plc is the developer of Affimer bio therapeutics and research reagents. The Company’s segments include Animal Health, which provides tools and contract services to assist diagnosis of conditions in animals to enable treatment for veterinarians, and Life Sciences, which provides reagents and arrays for diagnostics, drug and biomarker discovery in biotech research and development.

Receive News & Ratings for Avacta Group Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avacta Group Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.