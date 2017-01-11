Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ:EARS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Auris Medical Holding AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of hearing loss and tinnitus. The Company has two projects in advanced clinical development: AM-101 for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus and AM-111 for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. Auris Medical Holding AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Auris Medical Holding AG in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Auris Medical Holding AG currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.06.

Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ:EARS) traded up 0.86% on Tuesday, reaching $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,741 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $40.16 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20. Auris Medical Holding AG has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $7.67.

Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ:EARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Auris Medical Holding AG will post ($1.03) EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Auris Medical Holding AG (EARS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/auris-medical-holding-ag-ears-downgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research/1148603.html.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Auris Medical Holding AG stock. TFS Capital LLC increased its stake in Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ:EARS) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the period. TFS Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Auris Medical Holding AG worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.03% of the company’s stock.

About Auris Medical Holding AG

Auris Medical Holding AG is a holding and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its advanced product candidate, AM-101, is in Phase III clinical development for acute inner ear tinnitus under a special protocol assessment (SPA) from the United States Food and Drug Administration.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Auris Medical Holding AG (EARS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Auris Medical Holding AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auris Medical Holding AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.