Atwood Oceanics, Inc. (ATW) Upgraded at Citigroup Inc.

Atwood Oceanics, Inc. (NYSE:ATW) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ATW. Stephens lowered shares of Atwood Oceanics to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Atwood Oceanics in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Howard Weil assumed coverage on shares of Atwood Oceanics in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atwood Oceanics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of Atwood Oceanics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.77 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atwood Oceanics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

Shares of Atwood Oceanics (NYSE:ATW) traded up 5.21% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.54. 1,242,727 shares of the stock were exchanged. Atwood Oceanics has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The stock has a market cap of $877.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/atwood-oceanics-inc-atw-upgraded-at-citigroup-inc/1147936.html.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATW. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Atwood Oceanics by 91.7% in the second quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 2,800,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,056,000 after buying an additional 1,339,490 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Atwood Oceanics by 84.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,304,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,338,000 after buying an additional 596,400 shares during the period. Robotti Robert boosted its position in Atwood Oceanics by 62.0% in the second quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 1,226,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,354,000 after buying an additional 469,495 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Atwood Oceanics by 328.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 599,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after buying an additional 459,307 shares during the period. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its position in Atwood Oceanics by 38.8% in the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,635,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,476,000 after buying an additional 456,823 shares during the period.

About Atwood Oceanics

Atwood Oceanics, Inc is an offshore drilling company engaged in the drilling and completion of exploration and development wells for the global oil and gas industry. The Company owns various types of drilling rigs, such as Ultra-Deepwater Rigs, Deepwater Semisubmersibles and Jackups. Its Ultra-deepwater Rigs and Deepwater Semisubmersibles include Atwood Achiever, Atwood Archer, Atwood Admiral, Atwood Advantage, Atwood Condor, Atwood Eagle and Atwood Osprey.

Receive News & Ratings for Atwood Oceanics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atwood Oceanics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.