AT&T’s (T) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank AG

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank AG in a report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $43.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $44.00. Deutsche Bank AG’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.37% from the company’s previous close.

T has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Vetr downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.78 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Drexel Hamilton downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen and Company downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Independent Research GmbH raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.09.

Shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) traded down 0.74% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.51. 5,226,578 shares of the stock were exchanged. AT&T has a 12-month low of $33.43 and a 12-month high of $43.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.40%.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 27,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.91 per share, with a total value of $1,001,331.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.3% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 540,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,373,000 after buying an additional 17,231 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 451,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,496,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $35,829,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.2% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 811,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,055,000 after buying an additional 47,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 243,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,530,000 after buying an additional 10,946 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company offers communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. It operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Business Solutions segment includes various categories, including wireless service, fixed strategic services, legacy voice and data services, other services and wireless equipment.

