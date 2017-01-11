AT&T Inc. (T) Shares Bought by Garrison Financial Corp

Garrison Financial Corp increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Garrison Financial Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 384,136,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,598,555,000 after buying an additional 9,838,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 84,651,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,801,000 after buying an additional 5,072,060 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 80,965,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,528,000 after buying an additional 4,882,241 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,389,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,512,000 after buying an additional 275,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,178,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,064,000 after buying an additional 1,904,216 shares during the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) traded down 0.49% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.61. 24,536,368 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.02 and its 200 day moving average is $40.59. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $33.43 and a one year high of $43.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.40%.

Several brokerages have commented on T. Drexel Hamilton upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Vetr upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.31 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.09.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 27,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.91 per share, with a total value of $1,001,331.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company offers communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. It operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Business Solutions segment includes various categories, including wireless service, fixed strategic services, legacy voice and data services, other services and wireless equipment.

