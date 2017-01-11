Atalaya Mining PLC (ATYM) Upgraded to Buy by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Atalaya Mining PLC (LON:ATYM) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has GBX 195 ($2.37) target price on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.13) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining PLC in a research note on Monday, December 19th. FinnCap reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 209 ($2.54) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining PLC in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.
Shares of Atalaya Mining PLC (LON:ATYM) opened at 150.78 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is GBX 175.93 million. Atalaya Mining PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 75.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 168.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 132.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 101.72.
About Atalaya Mining PLC
Atalaya Mining PLC, formerly EMED Mining Public Limited, is a Cyprus-based new European copper company focused on the re-start of production at the Rio Tinto Copper Project. It comprises a number of deposits including one of the largest copper deposits in Spain and is located in the Iberian Pyrite Belt.
