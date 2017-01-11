Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Atalaya Mining PLC (LON:ATYM) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has GBX 195 ($2.37) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.13) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining PLC in a research note on Monday, December 19th. FinnCap reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 209 ($2.54) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining PLC in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Shares of Atalaya Mining PLC (LON:ATYM) opened at 150.78 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is GBX 175.93 million. Atalaya Mining PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 75.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 168.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 132.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 101.72.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Atalaya Mining PLC (ATYM) Upgraded to Buy by Canaccord Genuity” was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/atalaya-mining-plc-atym-upgraded-to-buy-by-canaccord-genuity/1147501.html.

About Atalaya Mining PLC

Atalaya Mining PLC, formerly EMED Mining Public Limited, is a Cyprus-based new European copper company focused on the re-start of production at the Rio Tinto Copper Project. It comprises a number of deposits including one of the largest copper deposits in Spain and is located in the Iberian Pyrite Belt.

