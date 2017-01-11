Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc (AST) Insider Sells $15,709.00 in Stock

Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEMKT:AST) insider Edward Wirth sold 3,415 shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $15,709.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,415 shares in the company, valued at $15,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEMKT:AST) traded down 4.12% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.65. The stock had a trading volume of 237,074 shares. Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68. The firm’s market cap is $215.86 million.

Asterias Biotherapeutics (NYSEMKT:AST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business earned $2.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc will post ($0.77) earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Asterias Biotherapeutics by 55.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 19,469 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Asterias Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics by 100.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 73,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 36,782 shares during the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics by 273.3% in the third quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 72,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 53,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $741,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asterias Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asterias Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.19.

About Asterias Biotherapeutics

Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing therapies in the fields of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The Company has over two technology platforms. The first is an immunotherapy platform to teach cancer patients’ immune systems to attack their tumors.

