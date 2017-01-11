Associated British Foods plc’s (ABF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their hold rating on shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) in a report released on Friday morning. Kepler Capital Markets currently has a GBX 2,700 ($32.83) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ABF. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($43.78) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods plc in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($38.92) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods plc in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods plc from GBX 2,800 ($34.05) to GBX 3,050 ($37.09) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Group cut shares of Associated British Foods plc to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,600 ($31.62) to GBX 2,300 ($27.97) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co cut their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods plc from GBX 3,700 ($45.00) to GBX 3,300 ($40.13) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,034.19 ($36.90).

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) opened at 2660.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,646.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,710.11. Associated British Foods plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,910.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 3,465.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 21.02 billion.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a GBX 26.45 ($0.32) dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a positive change from Associated British Foods plc’s previous dividend of $10.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

In other news, insider Charles J. F. Sinclair bought 3,240 shares of Associated British Foods plc stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,595 ($31.56) per share, for a total transaction of £84,078 ($102,247.35).

About Associated British Foods plc

Associated British Foods plc is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group with sales. The Company operates in 47 countries across Europe, southern Africa, the Americas, Asia and Australia. The Company operates in five segments, including Sugar, Agriculture, Retail, Grocery and Ingredients.

