Ashmore Group plc (ASHM) PT Lowered to GBX 270

Ashmore Group plc (LON:ASHM) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 325 ($3.95) to GBX 270 ($3.28) in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the investment management service provider’s stock. Barclays PLC’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.35) price objective on shares of Ashmore Group plc in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Liberum Capital upgraded Ashmore Group plc to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 240 ($2.92) to GBX 379 ($4.61) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Group boosted their price objective on Ashmore Group plc from GBX 318 ($3.87) to GBX 351 ($4.27) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Numis Securities Ltd upgraded Ashmore Group plc to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 315 ($3.83) to GBX 285 ($3.47) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Ashmore Group plc from GBX 233 ($2.83) to GBX 304 ($3.70) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ashmore Group plc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 313.14 ($3.81).

Shares of Ashmore Group plc (LON:ASHM) opened at 283.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 287.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 327.67. Ashmore Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 193.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 378.50. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.89 billion.

Ashmore Group plc Company Profile

Ashmore Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which operates as a specialist emerging markets asset manager. The Company offers a range of investment themes, such as external debt, local currency, corporate debt, blended debt, equities, alternatives, multi-strategy and overlay/liquidity. Its geographical segments include United Kingdom, United States and Others.

