Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (ASNA) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.11)-(0.08) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.03). Ascena Retail Group also updated its FY17 guidance to $0.37-0.42 EPS.

Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) opened at 5.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.81. Ascena Retail Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $11.26.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Ascena Retail Group had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business earned $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ascena Retail Group, Inc. will post $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASNA. FBR & Co reissued a market perform rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Ascena Retail Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen and Company reduced their price objective on Ascena Retail Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. cut Ascena Retail Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup Inc. reduced their target price on Ascena Retail Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets cut Ascena Retail Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.67.

In other news, Chairman Elliot S. Jaffe sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $69,631.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,093,267 shares in the company, valued at $8,319,761.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 40,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 81,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 366,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Ascena Retail Group Company Profile

Ascena Retail Group, Inc is a specialty retailer of apparel for women and tween girls. The Company operates through six segments: ANN, Justice, Lane Bryant, maurices, dressbarn and Catherines. The ANN segment offers feminine classics and fashion choices, sold primarily under the Ann Taylor and LOFT brands.

