Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) Given a $28.00 Price Target by Jefferies Group Analysts

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) received a $28.00 price objective from equities researchers at Jefferies Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.11% from the stock’s previous close.

APAM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) traded up 1.284% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.575. The company had a trading volume of 269,544 shares. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $35.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average is $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.234 and a beta of 1.78.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm earned $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.31 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 136.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post $2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephanie Dimarco acquired 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.95 per share, with a total value of $41,988.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APAM. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 17.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 867.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 562,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,557,000 after buying an additional 503,951 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $2,302,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,400,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,754,000 after buying an additional 281,444 shares during the period. 54.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is an investment management firm focused on providing investment strategies to clients around the global. The Company’s operations are conducted through Artisan Partners Holdings LP and its subsidiaries. It operates in the investment management industry. The Company provides investment management services to separate accounts and mutual funds, and other pooled investment vehicles.

