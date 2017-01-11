Aritzia Inc (ATZ) Price Target Increased to C$23.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada

Aritzia Inc (TSE:ATZ) had its target price increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. TD Securities set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Aritzia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. RBC Capital Markets set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Aritzia and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Aritzia in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Aritzia in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.29.
Shares of Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) traded down 5.639% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.985. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,140 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.79 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.75. Aritzia has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $19.40.
Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.