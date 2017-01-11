ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARIA) VP Daniel M. Bollag sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $760,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 161,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,187.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARIA) opened at 23.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $4.60 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.88. ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $14.42.

ARIAD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. The business earned $34.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 million. The business’s revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($0.04) EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARIA) VP Daniel M. Bollag Sells 32,000 Shares of Stock” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/ariad-pharmaceuticals-inc-aria-vp-daniel-m-bollag-sells-32000-shares-of-stock/1147827.html.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARIA. SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on ARIAD Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ARIAD Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of ARIAD Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays PLC upgraded ARIAD Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on ARIAD Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ARIAD Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in ARIAD Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,787 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in ARIAD Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in ARIAD Pharmaceuticals by 93.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,311 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LLC acquired a new position in ARIAD Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in ARIAD Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $118,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARIAD Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc (ARIAD) is an oncology company. The Company is focused on transforming the lives of cancer patients with medicines. The Company’s product pipeline includes Iclusig (ponatinib), brigatinib, AP32788 and ridaforolimus. The Company’s Iclusig is a tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is approved in the United States, the European Union, Australia, Switzerland, Israel and Canada for the treatment of adult patients with chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), and Philadelphia chromosome-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia (Ph+ ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for ARIAD Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARIAD Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.