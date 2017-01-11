ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARIA) Upgraded by Barclays PLC to Equal Weight

Barclays PLC upgraded shares of ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARIA) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $9.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on shares of ARIAD Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ARIAD Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of ARIAD Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ARIAD Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of ARIAD Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.37 to $9.37 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ARIAD Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.44.

ARIAD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARIA) traded up 0.08% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.70. 35,796,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88. ARIAD Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The stock’s market capitalization is $4.60 billion.

ARIAD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARIA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 million. The business’s revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ARIAD Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Clackson sold 19,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $187,739.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,771.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel M. Bollag sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $760,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 161,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,187.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARIA. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its stake in ARIAD Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the second quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,518,921 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after buying an additional 295,559 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in ARIAD Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $268,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in ARIAD Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 260,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ARIAD Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,881 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after buying an additional 178,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC increased its stake in ARIAD Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the second quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 169,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ARIAD Pharmaceuticals

ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc (ARIAD) is an oncology company. The Company is focused on transforming the lives of cancer patients with medicines. The Company’s product pipeline includes Iclusig (ponatinib), brigatinib, AP32788 and ridaforolimus. The Company’s Iclusig is a tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is approved in the United States, the European Union, Australia, Switzerland, Israel and Canada for the treatment of adult patients with chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), and Philadelphia chromosome-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia (Ph+ ALL).

