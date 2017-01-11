Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Arena received a boost with the launch of Belviq XR, a once-daily, extended-release formulation of its only marketed drug, Belviq, in October. The company’s collaboration agreements for Belviq with several companies like Eisai and Teva are a big positive. We are encouraged by the company’s decision to shift its priorities to its proprietary clinical-stage pipeline. Arena’s pipeline consists of early-to-mid stage candidates targeting different therapeutic areas. However, sales of Belviq have been lackluster so far and are yet to pick up significantly. Moreover, competition remains intense in the obesity market which has both branded and generic players. Arena’s share price has also underperformed the industry in last three months. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q4 earnings release. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARNA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday. FBR & Co reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.08.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) traded down 1.9514% on Tuesday, reaching $1.4119. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289,977 shares. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $2.16. The firm’s market cap is $343.53 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 197.50% and a negative return on equity of 336.85%. The business had revenue of $19.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.33) EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 514,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 210,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 253,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 126,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,141,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing small molecule drugs that target G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs). The Company’s drug, Lorcaserin, is approved for marketing in the United States and South Korea for the indication of weight management, and is being commercialized under the brand name, BELVIQ.

