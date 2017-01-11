ArcelorMittal SA (MT,) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT,) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.80.
Several analysts recently weighed in on MT, shares. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut ArcelorMittal SA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America Corporation lowered ArcelorMittal SA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. RBC Capital Markets upgraded ArcelorMittal SA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded ArcelorMittal SA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.
Shares of ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT,) traded up 0.74% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,910,427 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.49. ArcelorMittal SA has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $8.84. The stock’s market capitalization is $24.96 billion.
ArcelorMittal SA Company Profile
ArcelorMittal SA (ArcelorMittal) is a holding company. The Company is an integrated steel and mining company. ArcelorMittal operates through five segments: NAFTA; Europe; Brazil; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), and Mining. The NAFTA segment produces flat, long and tubular products.
Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.