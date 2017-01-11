Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AQXP) Sees Large Volume Increase on Insider Buying Activity

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQXP) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. 970,215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 464% from the previous session’s volume of 172,092 shares.The stock last traded at $17.80 and had previously closed at $17.75.

Specifically, major shareholder Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 398,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.18 per share, with a total value of $6,838,705.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Aquinox Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Aquinox Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Aquinox Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Aquinox Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.60. The stock’s market cap is $421.85 million.

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AQXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts predict that Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($2.03) EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQXP. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $140,762,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $43,545,000. RA Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,285,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,953,000. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 530,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after buying an additional 125,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AQXP) Sees Large Volume Increase on Insider Buying Activity” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/aquinox-pharmaceuticals-inc-aqxp-sees-large-volume-increase-on-insider-buying-activity/1147493.html.

About Aquinox Pharmaceuticals

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company discovering and developing targeted therapeutics in disease areas of inflammation and immuno-oncology. The Company operates in the segment of identification and development of therapeutics in disease areas of inflammation and immuno-oncology.

Receive News & Ratings for Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.