Aqua Metals, Inc. (AQMS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Separately, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Aqua Metals in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) traded down 1.92% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.24. 69,508 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31. The stock’s market capitalization is $190.67 million. Aqua Metals has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $14.13.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that Aqua Metals will post ($0.80) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Slade acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at $275,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen R. Clarke acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,028,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,286,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in Aqua Metals by 13.8% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,272,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after buying an additional 154,600 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in Aqua Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. KCG Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Aqua Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Aqua Metals by 2,361.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 11,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Aqua Metals by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 72,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 18.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc is engaged in the business of recycling lead through a process that the Company developed and named AquaRefining. AquaRefining process will provide for the recycling of lead acid batteries (LABs) and the production of lead. AquaRefining is a water-based ambient temperature process. The modular nature of AquaRefining makes it possible to start LAB recycling at a smaller scale than is possible with smelters.

