Apple Inc. (AAPL) Receives Overweight Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies restated their overweight rating on shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $155.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Vetr raised Apple from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.96 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Apple from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.41.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) traded up 0.54% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.75. 27,363,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $638.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.30. Apple has a 12 month low of $89.47 and a 12 month high of $119.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.88 and a 200-day moving average of $108.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The iPhone maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.01. Apple had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $46.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post $8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Apple Inc. (AAPL) Receives Overweight Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/apple-inc-aapl-receives-overweight-rating-from-piper-jaffray-companies/1148507.html.

In related news, insider Philip W. Schiller sold 43,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $5,036,498.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Riccio sold 33,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $3,677,193.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,609.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,395,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,681,440,000 after buying an additional 1,408,642 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Apple by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 71,122,254 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,040,371,000 after buying an additional 1,488,007 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Apple by 2.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,393,075 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,470,837,000 after buying an additional 1,176,566 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 48,083,386 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,596,772,000 after buying an additional 759,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Apple by 29.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,337,447 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,334,048,000 after buying an additional 8,740,447 shares in the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.