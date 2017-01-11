Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment portfolio will be principally in middle-market private companies. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays PLC reiterated a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Investment Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Securities reiterated a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Investment Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Apollo Investment Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.42.

Shares of Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) traded up 1.15% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,811 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.88. Apollo Investment Corporation has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $6.27.

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Apollo Investment Corporation had a positive return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 15.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment Corporation will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. Apollo Investment Corporation’s payout ratio is presently -272.73%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment Corporation during the second quarter worth $21,567,000. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment Corporation by 440.6% in the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,659,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after buying an additional 1,352,136 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment Corporation during the second quarter worth $2,350,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment Corporation during the second quarter worth $2,099,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment Corporation by 126.3% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 584,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 326,007 shares during the last quarter. 43.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Investment Corporation

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in various forms of debt investments, including secured and unsecured debt, loan investments and/or equity in private middle-market companies.

