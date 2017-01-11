Apollo Education Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Apollo Education Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Shares of Apollo Education Group (NASDAQ:APOL) opened at 9.96 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.09 billion. Apollo Education Group has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average of $8.95.

Apollo Education Group (NASDAQ:APOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Apollo Education Group had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The company earned $484.50 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Apollo Education Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apollo Education Group will post $0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/apollo-education-group-inc-apol-given-consensus-rating-of-hold-by-analysts/1147431.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Apollo Education Group by 226.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 166,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 115,600 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Education Group during the second quarter valued at $465,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Education Group during the second quarter valued at $11,742,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Education Group by 150.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 20,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Education Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,715,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,247,000 after buying an additional 295,556 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Education Group Company Profile

Apollo Education Group, Inc is an education provider. The Company offers undergraduate, graduate, certificate and no degree educational programs and services, online and on-campus, to working adults in the United States and abroad through University of Phoenix, Apollo Global and Others. Its segments include University of Phoenix, Apollo Global and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Education Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Education Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.