Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) opened at 54.47 on Wednesday. Apogee Enterprises has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $56.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $274.07 million for the quarter. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post $2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson set a $56.00 price target on Apogee Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, Director David Ernest Weiss sold 10,000 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $543,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Marzec sold 6,072 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $339,485.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 107.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 599,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,774,000 after buying an additional 310,303 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 119,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 473.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,812,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000,000 after buying an additional 25,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 31.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 61,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 14,760 shares in the last quarter.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc is engaged in the design and development of glass solutions for enclosing commercial buildings and framing art. The Company operates through four segments: Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, Architectural Framing Systems and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Glass segment fabricates coated glass used in customized window and wall systems.

