Aperam (APEMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aperam (NASDAQ:APEMY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Aperam S.A. is a manufacturer and marketer of stainless steel primarily in South America and Europe. The company produce grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Aperam S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Aperam (NASDAQ:APEMY) remained flat at $45.47 during midday trading on Tuesday. 129 shares of the company traded hands. Aperam has a 52 week low of $28.44 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and a PE ratio of 18.85.

