Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) EVP Jose D. Tomas Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) EVP Jose D. Tomas sold 6,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $928,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) opened at 146.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.65 and its 200 day moving average is $131.96. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.85 and a 52 week high of $148.26.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post $10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Anthem by 51.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Anthem by 2.7% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 50.6% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Trust Co. boosted its stake in Anthem by 2.0% in the third quarter. New York Life Trust Co. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG boosted its stake in Anthem by 338.5% in the second quarter. Invictus RG now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut shares of Anthem from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $183.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $143.24 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Anthem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.34.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc is a health benefit company. The Company offers a range of network-based managed care plans to large and small employer, individual, Medicaid and Medicare markets. The Company has three segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business and Other. The Company’s Commercial and Specialty Business, and Government Business segments offer managed care products, including preferred provider organizations (PPOs), health maintenance organizations (HMOs), traditional indemnity benefits and point-of-service (POS) plans, as well as various hybrid benefit plans, including consumer-driven health plans (CDHPs), hospital only and limited benefit products.

