Antero Resources Corporation’s (AR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Antero Resources Corporation from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Resources Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Antero Resources Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded Antero Resources Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.31.

Shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) traded up 0.62% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,421 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average of $26.09. The company’s market cap is $7.65 billion. Antero Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $30.66.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.90 million. Antero Resources Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources Corporation will post $0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard W. Connor acquired 4,000 shares of Antero Resources Corporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.04 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,721. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AR. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Corporation during the second quarter valued at $187,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Corporation during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources Corporation by 138.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources Corporation by 18.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Corporation during the third quarter valued at $202,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation is an oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties located in the Appalachian Basin. The Company’s segments include the exploration, development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil; gathering and compression; water handling and treatment, and marketing of excess firm transportation capacity.

