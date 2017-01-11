AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/anglogold-ashanti-limited-au-given-consensus-rating-of-hold-by-analysts/1148287.html.

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) traded up 0.61% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.57. 2,670,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $22.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17 and a beta of -1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Group LTD increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 19,550,729 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $353,086,000 after buying an additional 653,521 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited by 187.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,238,490 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,607,000 after buying an additional 3,418,895 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited by 8.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,208,368 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $76,003,000 after buying an additional 334,118 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,491,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,588,000 after buying an additional 32,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited by 12.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,518,114 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,417,000 after buying an additional 171,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.62% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti Limited

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AngloGold Ashanti) is a gold mining company. The Company’s business activities span the spectrum of the mining value chain. Its main product is gold. Its portfolio includes over 17 mines in approximately nine countries. It also produces silver, uranium and sulfuric acid as by-products.

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.