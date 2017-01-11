AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) Shares Bought by Alambic Investment Management L.P.

Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of AngioDynamics worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the second quarter worth $109,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 99.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 7.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) traded down 1.20% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.24. 470,854 shares of the company traded hands. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $17.64. The firm’s market capitalization is $629.33 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.30.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $89 million for the quarter. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post $0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AngioDynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures and sells a range of medical, surgical and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and for use in oncology and surgical settings. The Company’s devices are used in minimally invasive, image-guided procedures.

