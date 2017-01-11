Analysts Set Rayonier Inc. (RYN) PT at $27.33

Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. RBC Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) opened at 27.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.37. Rayonier has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $28.47.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company earned $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Rayonier’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post $0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.92%.

In related news, Director Andrew G. Wiltshire acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.16 per share, for a total transaction of $104,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,352.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 2,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $56,739.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,587. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RYN. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 68.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 12.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

Rayonier Inc is a timberland real estate investment trust (REIT) with assets located in timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. The Company operates through five segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate and Trading. Its Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other activities, such as recreational leases, within each respective geography.

