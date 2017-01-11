Analysts Set Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) Target Price at $63.67

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.83.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America Corporation started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) opened at 54.17 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $44.19 and a 12 month high of $64.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.29.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post $2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,641,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 25.2% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,367,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 29.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a home and security products company with a portfolio of branded products used for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction and security applications. The Company operates through four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors and Security.

