Analysts Set Expectations for BlackRock, Inc.’s FY2016 Earnings (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) – Stock analysts at Gabelli reduced their FY2016 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BlackRock in a research report issued on Thursday. Gabelli analyst M. Sykes now forecasts that the firm will earn $19.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $19.51. Gabelli also issued estimates for BlackRock’s Q4 2016 earnings at $5.06 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $22.86 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $36.10 EPS.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.16. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.00 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price target on BlackRock from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $357.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.07.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) opened at 380.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.69. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $280.55 and a 52-week high of $399.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $382.60 and a 200-day moving average of $365.07.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $2.29 per share. This represents a $9.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.16%.
In other news, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.22, for a total transaction of $44,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Demchak bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $341.11 per share, with a total value of $409,332.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,332. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 5,080.7% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,484,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,371,000 after buying an additional 1,455,725 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in BlackRock by 33.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,375,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,768,000 after buying an additional 1,092,806 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its position in BlackRock by 100.9% in the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 819,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,549,000. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE raised its position in BlackRock by 77.8% in the second quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,984,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is an investment management company. The Company provides a range of investment and risk management services to institutional and retail clients across the world. Its offerings include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives and money market instruments.
