BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) – Stock analysts at Gabelli reduced their FY2016 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BlackRock in a research report issued on Thursday. Gabelli analyst M. Sykes now forecasts that the firm will earn $19.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $19.51. Gabelli also issued estimates for BlackRock’s Q4 2016 earnings at $5.06 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $22.86 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $36.10 EPS.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.16. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.00 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Analysts Set Expectations for BlackRock, Inc.’s FY2016 Earnings (BLK)” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/analysts-set-expectations-for-blackrock-inc-s-fy2016-earnings-blk/1147423.html.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price target on BlackRock from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $357.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.07.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) opened at 380.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.69. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $280.55 and a 52-week high of $399.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $382.60 and a 200-day moving average of $365.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $2.29 per share. This represents a $9.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.16%.

In other news, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.22, for a total transaction of $44,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Demchak bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $341.11 per share, with a total value of $409,332.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,332. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 5,080.7% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,484,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,371,000 after buying an additional 1,455,725 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in BlackRock by 33.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,375,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,768,000 after buying an additional 1,092,806 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its position in BlackRock by 100.9% in the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 819,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,549,000. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE raised its position in BlackRock by 77.8% in the second quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,984,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is an investment management company. The Company provides a range of investment and risk management services to institutional and retail clients across the world. Its offerings include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives and money market instruments.

