Analysts Set Cynosure, Inc. (CYNO) PT at $60.80

Cynosure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYNO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CYNO shares. TheStreet raised Cynosure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cynosure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Brean Capital set a $60.00 target price on Cynosure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Aegis started coverage on Cynosure in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Cynosure in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Cynosure (NASDAQ:CYNO) opened at 44.65 on Friday. Cynosure has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $55.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45 and a beta of 1.70.

Cynosure (NASDAQ:CYNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.11 million. Cynosure had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cynosure will post $1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Cynosure news, Chairman Michael R. Davin sold 16,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $732,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at $189,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Douglas J. Delaney sold 7,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $354,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Cynosure by 9.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new position in shares of Cynosure during the second quarter valued at about $486,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cynosure by 5.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cynosure by 30.3% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 179,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after buying an additional 41,715 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cynosure during the second quarter valued at about $634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Cynosure Company Profile

Cynosure Inc (Cynosure) develops and markets aesthetic treatment systems that enable plastic surgeons, dermatologists and other medical practitioners to perform procedures to remove hair, treat vascular and benign pigmented lesions, remove multi-colored tattoos, revitalize the skin, reduce fat through laser lipolysis, reduce cellulite, clear nails infected by toe fungus, ablate sweat glands and improve gynecologic health.

