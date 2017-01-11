Analysts Set Canacol Energy Ltd. (CNE) Price Target at $5.48

Shares of Canacol Energy Ltd. (TSE:CNE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.48.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canacol Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canacol Energy from C$4.60 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Canacol Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canacol Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Canacol Energy in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) opened at 4.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average of $4.34. The company’s market cap is $746.91 million. Canacol Energy has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $4.79.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd. is a Canada-based oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities in Colombia and Ecuador. It owns approximately 0.5% interest in Oleoducto Bicentenario de Colombia (OBC), which owns a pipeline system that focuses on linking Llanos basin oil production to the Cano Limon oil pipeline system.

