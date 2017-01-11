Analysts Set $8.00 Target Price for Communications Systems, Inc. (JCS)

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $8.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Communications Systems an industry rank of 79 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Communications Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

In other news, Director Curtis A. Sampson bought 31,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $133,551.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 610,173 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,523.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis A. Sampson bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $58,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 624,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,895.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Communications Systems stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Communications Systems worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) opened at 4.90 on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalization is $43.42 million. Communications Systems has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Communications Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.68%.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc (CSI) operates directly and through its subsidiaries located in the United States, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: Suttle, Transition Networks and JDL Technologies (JDL). The Company provides physical connectivity infrastructure products and services for global deployments of broadband networks.

