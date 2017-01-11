Shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $16.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.19 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Escalade, an industry rank of 216 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Escalade, from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/analysts-set-16-50-target-price-for-escalade-incorporated-esca/1147308.html.

Shares of Escalade, (NASDAQ:ESCA) opened at 13.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $189.49 million, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average is $12.19. Escalade, has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $14.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Escalade,’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Escalade, by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Escalade, by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 71,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Escalade, by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC increased its position in shares of Escalade, by 22.0% in the third quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 185,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 33,564 shares during the period. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Escalade, during the third quarter worth about $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

Escalade, Company Profile

Escalade, Incorporated (Escalade) is a manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods through its subsidiary Escalade Sports. The Company operates in Sporting Goods (Escalade Sports) segment. Escalade Sports manufactures, imports and distributes sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation and fitness products through sporting goods retailers, specialty dealers, key online retailers, traditional department stores and mass merchants.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Escalade, (ESCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.