Amsurg Corp. (EVHC) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Amsurg Corp. (NYSE:EVHC) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $30.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EVHC. Jefferies Group set a $32.00 price objective on Amsurg Corp. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amsurg Corp. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) assumed coverage on Amsurg Corp. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amsurg Corp. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Amsurg Corp. in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Amsurg Corp. (NYSE:EVHC) opened at 65.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.94. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.71. Amsurg Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $74.75.

Amsurg Corp. (NYSE:EVHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Amsurg Corp. had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amsurg Corp. will post $1.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/amsurg-corp-evhc-price-target-raised-to-87-00-at-royal-bank-of-canada/1148000.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Amsurg Corp. during the second quarter worth $20,343,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Amsurg Corp. by 44.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,085,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,529,000 after buying an additional 332,234 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Amsurg Corp. by 7.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,430,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,859,000 after buying an additional 95,353 shares in the last quarter. Kellner Capital LLC raised its stake in Amsurg Corp. by 68.8% in the third quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 283,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after buying an additional 115,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amsurg Corp. by 23.8% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

About Amsurg Corp.

Envision Healthcare Holdings, Inc, formerly CDRT Holding Corporation, is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, provides physician-led medical services in the United States. It operates in two segments: EmCare Holdings, Inc (EmCare) and American Medical Response, Inc (AMR). Its EmCare segment is a provider of integrated facility-based and post-acute care physician services to healthcare facilities in the United States.

