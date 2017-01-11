Amphenol Corporation (APH) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol Corporation were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amphenol Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Amphenol Corporation by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,560,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,087,000 after buying an additional 251,010 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Amphenol Corporation by 5,829.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 550,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,563,000 after buying an additional 541,346 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amphenol Corporation by 0.8% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 167,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) traded down 0.13% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,247 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.93 and a 200-day moving average of $63.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.96. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $69.19.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company earned $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Amphenol Corporation had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 12.98%. Amphenol Corporation’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post $2.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Amphenol Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Amphenol Corporation’s payout ratio is 25.70%.

APH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded Amphenol Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. RBC Capital Markets restated a “top pick” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of Amphenol Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Amphenol Corporation from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphenol Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.56.

In other Amphenol Corporation news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 295,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $19,502,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,163,021.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.19, for a total value of $1,654,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Corporation Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation (Amphenol) is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and specialty cable. The Company operates through two segments: Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions.

