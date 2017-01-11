AMP Capital Investors Ltd Takes Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 78,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 503.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Charter Communications by 131.5% in the second quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) opened at 298.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $282.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.57. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $298.79.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm earned $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 0.62%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 309.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post $0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $317.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Vetr raised shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $318.33 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.26.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc (Charter) is a provider of cable services, offering various entertainments, information and communications solutions to residential and commercial customers. The Company’s services include Video Services, Internet Services, Voice Services, Commercial Services and Advertising Services.

