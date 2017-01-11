AMP Capital Investors Ltd Has $21,027,000 Position in Phillips 66 (PSX)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 265,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,173 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $21,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 352.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 899,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,369,000 after buying an additional 700,856 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.0% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,776,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,271,000 after buying an additional 656,896 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,562,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,404,000 after buying an additional 459,964 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 7,109,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,073,000 after buying an additional 457,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $31,281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) opened at 83.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.59. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $71.74 and a one year high of $90.87. The firm has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 2.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post $3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.97.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 3,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $314,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lawrence Michael Ziemba sold 101,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $8,686,723.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,717,019.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 is an energy manufacturing and logistics company with midstream, chemicals, refining and marketing, and specialties businesses. The Company operates its business through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment includes its equity investment in DCP Midstream , LLC (DCP Midstream) and its investment in Phillips 66 Partners LP.

