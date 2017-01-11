Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $19,104,000 Stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 347,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,312 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $19,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,195,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,632,000 after buying an additional 37,611 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 53.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 92,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after buying an additional 32,036 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) opened at 80.35 on Wednesday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $81.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post $3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCBI shares. Deutsche Bank AG cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays PLC increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Sunday, December 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.06.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Steve Rosenberg sold 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total transaction of $73,554.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,760.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding and a financial holding company. The Company is the parent of Texas Capital Bank, National Association (the Bank). It offers a range of loans, deposit accounts and other financial products and services. It offers commercial loans for general corporate purposes, including financing for working capital, internal growth, acquisitions and financing for business insurance premiums; real estate term and construction loans; mortgage finance lending; equipment leasing; treasury management services; wealth management and trust services, and letters of credit.

