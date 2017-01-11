American Midstream Partners, LP (AMID) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMID. UBS AG reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of American Midstream Partners, in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on American Midstream Partners, in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. raised American Midstream Partners, from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. < TheStreet raised American Midstream Partners, from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of American Midstream Partners, in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. American Midstream Partners, currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.47.

Shares of American Midstream Partners, (NYSE:AMID) traded down 1.96% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,690 shares. The stock’s market cap is $559.27 million. American Midstream Partners, has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.05.

In other news, insider Arclight Energy Partners Fund bought 626,304 shares of American Midstream Partners, stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $8,968,673.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald A. Tywoniuk sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $27,572.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in American Midstream Partners, by 8.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in American Midstream Partners, by 32.4% in the second quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in American Midstream Partners, by 41.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Midstream Partners, during the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in American Midstream Partners, during the second quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

About American Midstream Partners,

American Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, develops and acquires a portfolio of midstream energy assets. The Company is engaged in the business of gathering, treating, processing and transporting natural gas; gathering, transporting, storing, treating and fractionating natural gas liquids (NGLs); gathering, storing and transporting crude oil and condensates, and storing specialty chemical products.

