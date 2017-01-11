American International Group Inc. Sells 389 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 199,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $7,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 37.5% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 40.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. MSI Financial Services Inc increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 95.9% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 36.5% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 19.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) traded up 0.78% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.19. The company had a trading volume of 229,476 shares. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $56.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAIN. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “positive” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Sunday, November 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.92.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes and sells organic and natural products under brand names, which are sold as better-for-you products. The Company operates in five segments: the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Europe and Hain Pure Protein. The Company’s brands include Almond Dream, Arrowhead Mills, BluePrint, Celestial Seasonings, Cully & Sully, Danival, DeBoles, Earth’s Best, Ella’s Kitchen, Europe’s Best, Farmhouse Fare, Frank Cooper’s, Gale’s, Garden of Eatin’, GG UniqueFiber, Hartley’s, Health Valley, Imagine, Johnson’s Juice Co, Lima, Linda McCartney, MaraNatha, New Covent Garden Soup Co, Rice Dream, Robertson’s, Rudi’s Organic Bakery, Rudi’s Gluten-Free Bakery, Sensible Portions, Spectrum, Spectrum Essentials and Soy Dream, among others.

