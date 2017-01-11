American International Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $7,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 746.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 181.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, 1st Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) traded down 0.80% on Wednesday, hitting $98.53. 160,001 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.40. Eagle Materials Inc has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $103.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.00 and its 200 day moving average is $85.35.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc will post $4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 10.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXP shares. DA Davidson set a $100.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. CL King upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 18,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $1,454,566.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,817 shares in the company, valued at $5,500,542.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 10,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total transaction of $1,068,602.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,867.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc is a supplier of construction products, building materials and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. The Company operates through five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants. The Company’s construction products are used in residential, industrial, commercial and infrastructure construction, and include cement, slag, concrete and aggregates.

