American Express Company (AXP) Upgraded by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. to Outperform

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. upgraded shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday. They currently have $98.00 price target on the payment services company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AXP. Vetr upgraded American Express Company from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.30 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America Corporation increased their target price on American Express Company from $75.86 to $98.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. RBC Capital Markets restated a sell rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of American Express Company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays PLC set a $83.00 price objective on American Express Company and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Pacific Crest restated a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of American Express Company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.97.

Shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) traded up 0.34% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,499,962 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.89. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $78.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The payment services company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.28. American Express Company had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business earned $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post $5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. American Express Company’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

In related news, insider Ashwini Gupta sold 140,808 shares of American Express Company stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $9,459,481.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,104,255.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Sobbott sold 19,186 shares of American Express Company stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $1,351,653.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,491.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express Company by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express Company by 15.5% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in shares of American Express Company by 31.6% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,815 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express Company by 10.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

About American Express Company

American Express Company is a services company. The Company’s principal products and services are charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services offered to consumers and businesses around the world. The Company’s segments include U.S. Consumer Services (USCS), International Consumer and Network Services (ICNS), Global Commercial Services (GCS) and Global Merchant Services (GMS).

