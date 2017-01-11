American Express Company (AXP) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 0.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,842 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in American Express Company were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Express Company by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express Company by 15.5% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Motco increased its position in shares of American Express Company by 31.6% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,815 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of American Express Company by 10.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in shares of American Express Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 80.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) traded up 0.17% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,429,585 shares. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $78.00. The company has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.06 and a 200-day moving average of $66.89.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The payment services company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. American Express Company had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 16.67%. American Express Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express Company will post $5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. American Express Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. raised American Express Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays PLC set a $83.00 price objective on American Express Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express Company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of American Express Company in a report on Monday, December 26th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of American Express Company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.97.

In related news, insider Susan Sobbott sold 19,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $1,351,653.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashwini Gupta sold 140,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $9,459,481.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,718 shares in the company, valued at $16,104,255.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Company Profile

American Express Company is a services company. The Company’s principal products and services are charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services offered to consumers and businesses around the world. The Company’s segments include U.S. Consumer Services (USCS), International Consumer and Network Services (ICNS), Global Commercial Services (GCS) and Global Merchant Services (GMS).

