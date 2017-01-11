America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (ATAX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
According to Zacks, “America First Tax Exempt Investors, L.P. is a consistently performing fund with a portfolio of federally tax-exempt mortgage revenue bonds; interest on these bonds is excludable from gross income for federal tax purposes. As a result, most of the income earned by the Partnership is exempt from federal income taxes. “
Shares of America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) opened at 5.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and a 200 day moving average of $0.00. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $6.11.
America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 50.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.
In related news, CEO Chad L. Daffer acquired 17,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,463.49. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,836.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. during the third quarter worth $918,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. by 253.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 81,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 58,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. by 135.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 40,921 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. by 5.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 40,418 shares during the period. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. during the third quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.
About America First Multifamily Investors, L.P.
America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. is engaged in acquiring, holding, selling and dealing with a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds, which have been issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing (collectively Residential Properties) and commercial properties.
