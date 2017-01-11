Amedisys Inc (AMED) Shares Bought by BlackRock Fund Advisors

BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,032,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Amedisys worth $96,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Amedisys by 717.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG increased its stake in Amedisys by 152.7% in the second quarter. Invictus RG now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Amedisys by 2.9% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Amedisys by 21.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) opened at 43.14 on Wednesday. Amedisys Inc has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $55.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $361.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.08 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amedisys Inc will post $1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upgraded Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Amedisys in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc (Amedisys) is a provider of home health and hospice services. The Company offers home health services to the chronic, co-morbid, aging American population. The Company operates through three segments: home health, hospice and personal care. The Company’s home health segment delivers a range of services in the homes of individuals recovering from surgery, have a chronic disability or terminal illness or need assistance with completing important personal tasks.

