Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Upgraded to Buy by Vetr Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $830.99 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Vetr‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMZN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,000.00 to $840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $960.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $925.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) traded up 0.39% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $799.02. 2,992,791 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $766.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $770.70. The stock has a market cap of $379.67 billion, a PE ratio of 183.05 and a beta of 1.42. Amazon.com has a one year low of $474.00 and a one year high of $847.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. Amazon.com had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com will post $4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.15, for a total transaction of $3,751,363.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,601,333.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,795,875 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,028,804,000 after buying an additional 1,082,051 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 10,317,381 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,638,846,000 after buying an additional 237,004 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,893,066 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,097,013,000 after buying an additional 198,927 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,637,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,882,808,000 after buying an additional 59,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,314,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,612,703,000 after buying an additional 21,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company’s products include merchandise and content that it purchases for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers. The Company has three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

